The New York Times publishes unedited videos of atrocities committed by the Russian military forces in Bucha. A video shows Ukrainian civilians in line, forced to march on a street in the town on the outskirts of Kiev with their rifles pointed. Some are stooped, and with their hand they cling to the belt of the man in front of them. Others have their hands on their heads. Security camera footage resumes the scene on March 4th. In all, there are nine people. The hostages are then forced to lie down, as reported in a second video, also on March 4, shot by a witness in a nearby house. Among them, a civilian in a blue shirt is clearly visible. Other witnesses saying they heard shots. Footage from a drone the next day shows the lifeless bodies, including one with a blue shirt. The victims had joined the territorial defense forces just days before their execution. Most of them lived within walking distance of where they were killed.