There are almost 1 billion obese people in the world and there will be 1.9 billion by 2035. Obesity rates are also increasing in Italy with 5.6 million people, or 11.4% of the population, affected by this disease. illness. On the occasion of World Obesity Day, the Italian Food Union – Sweeteners Group promotes correct information on sweeteners with expert advice on how to best include them in a prevention plan that has healthy eating and physical activity at its centre. Dr. Luca Piretta, gastroenterologist and nutritionist at the Campus Bio Medico University of Rome, spoke about it.