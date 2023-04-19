Just today Horizon Forbidden West will be enriched with its new additional content Burning Shores and the innovations introduced by this DLC are many. Particularly surprising among the new features added by Guerrilla Games it’s definitely the different attempts to increase the inclusiveness of its stempunk video game; between the possibility of enlarge subtitlesthe settings for those with color blindness and the assisted navigation to surprise particularly is undoubtedly the very original support for thalassophobics.

No software house seems to have ever worried about it before but we are convinced that Guerrilla Games’ move will certainly make someone’s life easier during the game’s underwater missions. Anyone who had to resort to this mode will find himself in front of facilitated underwater interludes, theenvironment will be noticeably brighter And there will be no limits on oxygen Of Aloy in the immersion time.

At the moment it is not possible to find images or video demonstrations of this feature online but anyone who wants to can now try Burning Shores with their own hands. The update can be purchased on the store Playstation at the price of $19.99 and it will weigh about 14GB. Guerrilla Games is really working to make their games truly accessible to everyone and we can’t help but hope that more and more software houses are committed to accessibility.