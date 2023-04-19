Home page World

Carina Blumenroth

A four-story parking garage collapsed in New York on Tuesday. One person died and five others were injured.

New York – Around 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday afternoon is in Lower Manhattan, New York (USA), a four-story parking garage collapsed. Several workers were in the building at the time. One person has died and four others have been hospitalized in stable condition. One person did not want medical attention, Fire Chief John M. Esposito said in a news conference.

Parking garage collapse in New York: fire brigade used robot dog and drones

After the collapse, the fire brigade examined the multi-storey car park and found that the building was still in danger of collapsing. In this context, the operations manager decided to use a robot dog and drones in the parking garage. This allowed fire brigade employees to be protected, but the emergency services were still able to look inside the building and search for injured people.

The fire chief suspects that all injured people have been found, informed nytimes.com. However, the drones should help to draw attention to potentially injured people. The reason for the collapse was initially unclear, writes the German press agencythe exact background should be clarified.

In connection with the parking garage collapse, adjacent buildings, such as a dormitory at Pace University, were reported to have been evacuated German wave .

Parking garage collapsed in New York: Man thought it was an earthquake

The New York Times spoke to my art director who works near the parking garage, who first suspected an earthquake until he saw “cars collapsing on top of each other.” The man further describes that everything was at an oblique angle – the ground and the cars. A Pace University student told CNNthat the collapse was surreal and lasted around ten seconds. According to his explanations, he first noticed smoke, went to the window and then saw “cars falling out of the parking garage”.