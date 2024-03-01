PlayStation is laying off 900 employees globally and shutting down the Londo Studio team. Furthermore, even very large and successful teams will lose some of their employees, including Guerrilla Games, author of the Horizon series.

Also considering that some projects have been canceled according to the head of PlayStation Studios (and a live service on Twisted Metal would be among them), the public has had doubts that Sony has also canceled the multiplayer online game by Guerrilla Games, based on the saga Horizon.

We have no official confirmation on this matter, but the always well informed Bloomberg's Jason Schreier states that Guerrilla Games' game is not among those canceled.