The Canadian player Alphonso Davieswho currently plays for Bayern Munich (Germany), and whose contract ends June 30, 2025is beginning to put pressure on the institution since he wants to leave the club, in search of new challenges in another European country.
Knowing the interest that none other than Real Madrid of Spain has in him, Davies has already notified the directors of the Bavarian institution that his objective is to be soldleaving his current club at a crossroads: either sell him in June or let him leave after the end of this campaign.
This information was published by the newspaper BILD, which also claims that Bayern would have already set a figure to let him leave for Real Madrid in the middle of the year: 70 million euros.
However, it also emerged that Florentino Pérez, president of the Spanish team, will start with an offer much lower than the one mentioned.around 35 million, taking into account that Davies has only one year left on his contract.
The background on which it is based has to do with the signing they made 10 years ago of Toni Krooswhich cost “Merengue” 25 million and that with Monday's newspaper we can consider it as one of the most profitable signings in the recent history of the white club.
The left-handed back, who ends his relationship with Bayern Munich exactly on June 30, 2025, wants to sign for Real Madrid in the next window, in the middle of 2024, so he has already begun to pressure his agent to negotiate his departure with the managers, although the brand new sports director from the Munich club, Max Eberl, left a clear message: ” No club wants to lose free players. “I have to see what the situation is like.”, he claimed. Arduous negotiations are coming…
