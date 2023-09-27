The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) has approved reimbursement for vericiguata single-daily oral drug for treatment of chronic symptomatic heart failure, in adult patients with reduced ejection fraction, stabilized after a recent exacerbation (worsening) event, requiring intravenous therapy. This was announced by the pharmaceutical company Bayer, in a note released today, in which it recalls that the new treatment, a stimulator of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC), received approval from the US regulatory authority (Fda) in January 2021, and European Union (EMA) in July 2021.

Heart failure affects around 600 thousand people, with an estimated prevalence of 10% in the population over 65 years of age and is caused by the inability of the heart to carry out its normal contractile pump function which guarantees the physiological supply of blood to everyone tissues and organs. Vericiguat has a distinct and innovative mechanism of action compared to that of other therapies for this disorder and improves myocardial and vascular function, inducing vasodilation, increased natriuresis (excretion of sodium in the urine, ed.) and reduction of myocardial remodeling and fibrosis. Heart failure – explains the note – is associated with an impairment of the synthesis of nitric oxide and a decrease in the activity of its receptor, the sGC. sGC-derived cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP) deficiency contributes to myocardial and vascular dysfunction. Vericiguat restores the relative deficit in the NO-sGC-cGMP pathway, directly stimulating sGC, independently and in synergy with NO, to increase intracellular cGMP levels, thereby improving both myocardial and vascular function.

Heart failure occurs as a consequence of myocardial infarction, arterial hypertension and valve dysfunction. The symptoms – shortness of breath (dyspnoea), tiredness/fatigue, fluid retention with swelling of the legs and/or abdomen and, above all, the reduced ability to carry out physical activities – are insidious and significantly compromise the quality of life among these. It is estimated that 1 in 5 people will develop a form of heart failure during their lifetime and that, despite treatment advances, they will have a survival prognosis comparable to or worse than that of more aggressive cancers. In fact, one year after diagnosis the mortality rate is around 30%.

“Patients with heart failure – states Fabrizio Oliva, president of the national association of hospital cardiologists (Anmco) and director of Sc Cardiologia 1 Hemodinamica of the Niguarda hospital in Milan – have a high risk of worsening of the pathology, characterized by rapid intensification or gradual signs and symptoms that lead the patient to resort to treatments such as the administration of intravenous diuretics in an emergency/outpatient setting, or even hospitalization”. Heart failure is the main cause of hospitalization in the world: following worsening, 56% of patients are hospitalized within a month of the event itself with an extremely negative impact on the quality of life of patients and their families and also a considerable economic burden. According to the data from the Pne 2022 Report, “in 2021 approximately 127 thousand hospitalizations were recorded for patients with heart failure – continues Oliva – Considering, then, that the average hospitalization rate for ordinary hospitalizations is equal to 8-10 days, the cost of each hospitalization is approximately 11 thousand euros. Heart failure covers approximately 2% of the overall expenditure of the NHS, 85% of which is absorbed by hospitalizations due to worsening of heart failure”.

The ‘pillars’ of pharmacological therapy (the so-called “quadruple therapy”) are the antagonists of the Renin-angiotensin system (Raasi), Arni, beta-blockers, anti-aldosterones (Mra) and inhibitors of the sodium-glucose cotransporter (Sglt2i). “In recent years – adds Oliva – the Guidelines have radically changed the approach to the patient. However, despite the use of these optimized therapies, the patient gets worse and still experiences worsening.”

As observed by Maurizio Volterrani, president of the Italian Heart Failure Association (Itahfa), full professor of Methods and didactics of motor activities at the San Raffaele Telematic University of Rome and director of the department of Cardiological and Respiratory Sciences, Irccs San Raffaele of Rome, “the adequate treatment of worsening heart failure represents an important unmet clinical need. By also introducing this new drug in association with ‘quadruple therapy’ – continues Volterrani – it has been seen that it is possible to reduce mortality and hospitalizations significantly. Furthermore, there is an improvement in the quality of life.”

The safety and effectiveness of vericiguat were evaluated in the Victoria Registration Study where “it proved superior to placebo – recalls Pasquale Perrone Filardi, president of the Italian Society of Cardiology (Sic) – in reducing the risk of cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure by 10% based on a time to event analysis. During the study, the annualized absolute risk reduction was 4.2%, which translates into a Number Needed to Treat of 24. This means that in one year, statistically, one cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure for every 24 patients taking vericiguat.”

“We are pleased – declares Arianna Gregis, Country Division Head Pharmaceuticals of Bayer Italia – to be able to make available to health professionals and their patients a new therapeutic solution capable of bringing an important change in the management of such an insidious pathology as heart failure. This achievement makes us particularly proud, because it demonstrates how continuous efforts through the search for innovative solutions, which fill the ‘unmet needs’ of some pathologies, can constitute concrete help in responding to patients’ needs”.