Despite the companies’ security measures, there are things that end up leaking, and this time it happened to the cooperative multiplayer mode that Guerrilla Games is working on to Horizon Forbidden West.

That was what happened via a Reddit thread, where a user known as BirdonWheels posted a video of it. According to this person, this filming is of an alpha version of this modality, which was in development years ago.

Specifically, it is as old as summer 2020. In this you can see options such as Join-PC (Join PC) and Join-PS4 (Join PS4). This suggests that it would have implemented cross-play or cross-play between platforms.

We recommend: Horizon Forbidden West: Actor reveals possible DLC.

The subject where it appeared the video, which is over 12 minutes long, ended up being shut down on Reddit. Maybe it generated too many comments and the moderators thought things could get out of hand. It is also reserved content.

Font: Sony.

In the video of the cooperative multiplayer of Horizon Forbidden West it is possible to appreciate a bit of the combat, as well as the game settings, characters, enemies and even skins or potential appearances.

But with how old it is shown, it is to imagine that many things would change today. So there’s a chance that he looks very different today than he appeared in this preliminary footage.

Is the idea of ​​Horizon Forbidden West multiplayer alive?

Happily, the idea that Horizon Forbidden West have a cooperative multiplayer mode is still quite alive; It’s not a canceled project or anything like that. The most recent indication in this regard emerged last year.

That was via a message on Twitter from Guerrilla Games. In December the company revealed that it is hiring new staff to work on a project developed internally and that it is related to the universe of Horizon.

Font: Sony.

It’s just something focused on online and separate play. He also mentioned that he has a ‘new cast of characters and a unique, stylized appearance’.

Through this game mode, or separate experience, players will be able to explore the majestic nature of the series of Horizon.

In the end, the leaked video will not affect the development of this modality at all. It only remains to wait for new information on the matter.

In addition to Horizon Forbidden West we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.