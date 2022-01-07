No second thoughts. The government on the school front goes on. On the 10th all the institutes will have to reopen, with all due respect for the Campania governor Vincenzo De Luca who has announced the non-reopening for elementary and middle schools. The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza in an interview with Tg1 confirms, in fact, that the government will challenge the eventual order of the governor of Campania and explains that “the executive has already decided on the school”. Between the desks explains Speranza we will return on January 10 and “we will go back to school in presence and in safety”. Then he focuses on the importance of vaccination because “two thirds of the beds are occupied by unvaccinated hospitals”.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education called the school unions tomorrow morning, at 10, for information on the new rules for the management of positive cases provided for by the law decree approved last January 5. This was announced by sources from the same ministry.