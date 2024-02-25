Hope makers are creative people who crown our lives with joy, fill our skies with rain clouds, place fruits of joy on our trees, harmonize our feelings with silken fingertips, arrange our dreams, refine our awareness of the culture of solidarity, prune our branches from the thorns of trouble and hardship, and write on our foreheads saying: These foreheads must remain sublime. Like the stars, tattooed with dignity, whose glass is not scratched by grievance or distress. Hope makers stand before the knight of poetry, the tamer of horse rhymes, and the one who throws ambitions toward AlUla, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him. In his hands, hopes appear bright, rose, and dam. A narration that appears as if it were a river supported by the sweetness of giving, the beauty of giving and generosity. Hope makers stand before the narrator of the human dream, crowned with crowns of pride and glory, and belonging to the caravan of loyal people, who gave, were blessed, and completed their giving with the grace of a smile. Whenever a hand is extended, hearts open, and the rose of feelings blooms, bright, radiant, fresh, rich with the meanings of belonging to life, and what is life? Except for a tree, we are the ones who place fruits on its branches, and life is nothing but a painting, we are the ones who color its whiteness with solidarity, and life is nothing but a palm tree, we are the ones who fill its clusters with fresh dates, and life is nothing but an awareness for a person of the importance of being a part of a whole, and for him life is a journey. To sow its fields of hopes whose flash is not extinguished by storm or blast, and whose rays are not broken by cloud or affliction, a life that blossoms with the union of the sides of the triangle (earth, sky, and man), such that existence becomes a party of joy in beginning and enduring, to which the birds sing joyfully, and the trees dance merrily. With happiness, and the earth is our mother, which gives us awareness of the importance of being in life as clusters that pull each other together, and for us to be projects of advancement and advancement, and for us to be in newspapers and books a body of knowledge, and in the dictionary of morals there are poems weighing their weight in gold, which Al-Farahidi is unable to compose. The makers of hope are the story of hearts whose pages have opened, giving off a revelation that rejoices hearts, and birds echo with them the sound of song, and repeat the tune of a wave asleep on the back of a sailor, its salt from the sweat of lovers, and its blue from the purity of the feelings of those addicted to the love of giving. Hope makers land on the soil of the Emirates, the soil of goodness, love, loyalty, and belonging to humanity. They come and in their eyes the flame of giving shines, and the qualities shine. It passed from here, from the corner of the chest towards the heart. Only here did the idea shine, and it grew and branched out and grew and matured until it became a morsel or a thorn of warmth. Or volunteer work that serves people, everywhere, and for different sects and religions, because the Emirates is the cradle of good opportunities to create a human conscience free of broken bones. The Emirates is a homeland of intentions swimming in rivers of transparency, a homeland whose branches are intertwined to protect nests from winds and precipitation, a homeland of love and emotional prosperity. , the homeland of lovers who plant and pick from the figs of time the splendor of elegant life, and make human relationships, like streams, go to the roots, giving them growth and prosperity. Thank you to the lovers of hope.. Thank you.