Balance: Zelensky’s promised “special” speech turned out to be a lie

The promised “special” speech of Vladimir Zelensky turned out to be another lie, said the head of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo in a conversation with RIA News.

He noted that the politician’s press conference, held on February 25, was addressed not to Ukrainians, but to the West. According to the head of the region, Zelensky’s every speech is designed specifically for Western curators, and he doesn’t care about ordinary people.