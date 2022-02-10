Stock exchanges, the spread rises to 156 points. Tokyo closes at + 0.42%. Weak Wall Street futures

While the wait for theUS inflation multiplies the volatility on the European lists which, after a stop and go phase, are again regaining positions, the Treasury places all 6.5 billion Bots annually offered, at a yield of -0.324%, up 12 basis points compared to the previous auction. The demand was approximately 9.7 billion, with a coverage ratio of 1.5

Halfway through the session, between the European price lists is confirmed as the best Milan up by 5% but below the highs of the day, together with Madrid up by 0.4%, Frankfurt up by 0.3% e London up 0.2%, with Paris back below par at -0.1% e Amsterdam recovering at -0.4%.

To rto make the climate nervous the downward revision of GDP growth estimates in the eurozone and the prudence of the ECB on the banking front. While I future on Wall Street are contrasted, the attention of investors is all for the publication of the key data of theUS inflation (at 14:30 Italian time), which should set the pace for the Fed for its monetary tightening. The US price index is expected to increase by 7.2% annually in January (+ 5.9% the core figure).

In the meantime, the quarterly season of the big Europeans continues with outcomes in chiaroscuro: they tear Siemens (+ 6%) e SocGen (+ 4.3%) after above-expected profits, while slipping on guidance Delivery Hero (-25%). At Piazza Affari leads the price list Nexi (+ 3.7%) which, pending accounts, collects the analysts’ ok to the hypothesis of sale of the Ratepay.

salt Tim (+ 2.5%) which received the green light from the Brazilian Antitrust to purchase Oi. In rally Cnh (+ 3.1%) after the strong recovery on the eve while at the bottom of the Ftse Mib they finish Ferrari (-1.4%) e Stellantis (-0.6%). In general, banks rose, supported by the recent quarterly above expectations, by UniCredit (+ 2.4%) to the rebound of Bper (+ 1.1%).

Gain ground Mediolanum Bank (+ 1.5%) which closed 2021 with a net profit of 713.1 million (+ 64%). Off the main price list they click Mfe (+ 8.7%), which would have decided not to submit any offers for the French channels offered for sale by Tf1 and M6, and Banca Ifis (+ 6.5%) after 2021 profit above guidance. In the foreign exchange market, theeuro is stable at 1.1435 dollars (from 1.1438 closing yesterday). Also goes up Petroleum with the March expiry on the WTI which trades at 90.8 dollars (+1.3 percent).

READ ALSO:

Mps, Bastianini reports the bank in profit of 310 million. At the top for six years

Inflation, Lagarde: “At 2% by 2023. But Goldman sees 2 rate hikes