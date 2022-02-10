Carlos Patricio is a broken man. Family and friends hug him gently upon his arrival at the San Antonio de Totana funeral home where this Thursday the family will watch over the remains of Claudia Abigail, the 17-year-old girl murdered by her ex-boyfriend. “I just hope that the weight of justice falls on him,” he explains with a small voice.

When asked by THE TRUTH, he ruled out that his daughter had had a previous problem with Johan SP that could have led them to suspect this bloody end. “I knew that I was going with my daughter but it has not given any problems,” she explained. “He seemed good.”

On Tuesday afternoon, however, when the young woman disappeared, something made the family think about the young man. “We suspect him,” she acknowledged. The family focuses this Thursday on remembering the figure of Claudia. “She was a good girl who did not mess with anyone,” assured her father. “She didn’t walk around with anything she shouldn’t.”