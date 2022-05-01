Marc Marquez obtained the fifth position in the second row in the starting grid of the Spanish Grand Prix at the start today in Jerez at 14:00. The eight-time world champion in Q2 to whom he had gained direct access tried to follow Francesco Bagnaia in the first run and Fabio Quartararo in the second run, important references for the Honda rider who has thus found a good Qualifying, which does not allow him , however, to be excessively optimistic in view of the race given that the pace is not as good as evidenced also by the fourth free practice session.

The 1993-born rider is struggling with physical problems – according to Andrea Dovizioso many other riders in the conditions in which Marquez finds himself would not race – and also with a feeling with the Honda 2022 that does not blossom. The spark is still missing as admitted Marquez himself, who with great honesty does not discuss the potential of his prototype: “I won championships with worse bikes – his words reported by the Spanish newspaper todocircuito.com through which he wanted to specify that he is aware of the fact that his ‘added value’ is missing – these not so brilliant results are by no means to be blamed on the bike by everyone “.

In addition to the technical and physical setback of Honda by Marquez, it should not be underestimated the growth of competition, now fierce both at the level of manufacturers and pilots. As evidenced by the 2020, 2021 and the beginning of the 2022 seasons, by now, depending on the track and the weather conditions, the possible winners are numerous to say the least.

Tomorrow a very important day of testing is scheduled for Marquez who will try to make steps forward in confidence on his Honda: “Even a year ago there were circuits where we suffered a little more and others where it was easier for me to be competitive. 2022 seems to continue along the same lines, we need to be patientwork and wait for our moment “.