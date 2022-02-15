Honda takes its “radical change” to WorldSBK. Being the first of the class, the brand of the ‘golden wing’ has presented this Tuesday its new CBR1000RR ‘Fireblade’ for the 2022 season, celebrating the 30th anniversary since its launch. For this reason, despite the fact that at first glance the prototype does not present changes as noticeable as the MotoGP, the factory has been inspired by its previous models to give rise to a “refreshed” Firebladewith the colors of the iconic CBR, adding new touches of blue color and, of course, enriched with the anniversary logo.

However, the great restructuring has been seen much more inside the garage of the Japanese factory. They were already able to shoot last January with their new prototype in Jerez, but Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge officially debut their new colors, in a presentation on-line, which has been followed through the brand’s social networks. With this, Honda once again shows a key commitment to new talent, with a very young squad (22 and 24 years old, respectively) who said goodbye to the MotoGP World Championship in search of new opportunities. And, despite the pain of leaving the great motorcycling competition early, both pilots were very happy with the new challenge, especially since it is an official factory team. But not with any one, but with the most successful brand in the history of motorcycling. “When Honda came to talk to me about signing for Superbike, this became the first option for me. I think it is one of the best factories in the world of motorcycling and I am very happy and very excited to start,” Lecuona confessed.

And the few results of the brand in the last three years in WorldSBK do not scare them. The work from Japan this winter has already been noticeable in Jerez and, they admit, the sensations are very good for first impressions. “The new bike is an easier bike to ride. We need more days to test, but we are going in the right direction,” Vierge admitted in a virtual meeting with the press after the presentation. But there is still a lot to work on before the season begins, from April 8 to 10 in Aragón. “I don’t think I have to change my driving style much. I am a rider who adapts and if the bike needs something I try to help it go faster. The feeling is completely different: the tyres, the suspension, the chassis, everything is completely different from what I was used to. It’s something I have to learn. I need more kilometres, but for now I’m quite happy.” reveals Iker, so eager to continue his preparation that he has traveled to Portimao ahead of time for the next tests, scheduled for February 17 and 18.

And it is that physical preparation will be key for these two rookies, who will face up to three races in just two days of Grand Prix. Quite a challenge after leaving MotoGP behind. “With three races I have more possibilities to have a good result”, Lecuona joked between laughs. Meanwhile, Vierge talks about the positive of having a teammate in the same conditions: “We are two young drivers who come from another championship, and everything is new for us. We have a lot of strength, a lot of emotion, and we will stimulate each other”.

Leon Camier debuts as ‘team manager’

As in MotoGP, the Japanese brand is already thinking of a clear goal: the 2022 World Championship. It will not be easy with a line-up of riders facing a new championship, but the sensations are so good that they do not want to lower the bet. The intention, at least, will be to overcome the two podiums of the past 2021, achieved by Álvaro Bautista, who said goodbye to HRC on his return to Ducati after two years with the Japanese. But the changes have not only affected the driver line-up, but the team’s management has a new addition that will be key for this season: the arrival of Leon Camier as the new team manager.

“I will put all my effort into improving and developing the team to the best of my ability,” promises the Briton, already amazed by his new riders: “We were very surprised that they were able to get on the bike in the first test and that they immediately set good times”. Therefore, they can only wait to see “what kind of progress” can come in 2022. Maybe it’s time for his first victory in WorldSBK. Or also to stand up to Yamaha and Kawasaki.