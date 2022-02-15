From the conclusions, to the goals, to the fouls suffered: the trident has super figures and even greater potential. And on set kicks …
Since Juve took Vlahovic he knows he can always dominate the opponent’s penalty area. The weight of the Serbian striker is reflected not only in the number of goals scored – even if the eighteen goals scored so far keep him in full swing for the title of Serie A top scorer – but also in a series of parameters that explain the change radical of the Lady with her arrival.
#overwhelming #power #Juves #trident #explained #numbers
Leave a Reply