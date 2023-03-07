The Asturian got back on the podium two years later (Qatar 2021) in his debut with Aston Martin. alonso was able to recover from a bad started, in which he lost two positions to then give a recital with a spectacular advance.

an exciting season

In his first year as a green pilot, Alonso dominates a single-seater completely renovated being Aston Martin one of the largest revelations of the year This course Hamilton seeks to return to the top with a Mercedes evolved.

The Bahrain GP has an extension of 308,238 km and where each turn reaches the 5,412 km. It consists of 15 curves and the speed maximum reaches 309 km / h.

DRS activation zone

on lap 38 Alonso approached Hamilton in the field of fast linked curves for try the spectacular maneuver in the continuation of turns 9 and 10.

#Alonso #Hamilton #overtaking #history