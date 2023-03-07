The Asturian got back on the podium
two years later (Qatar 2021) in
his debut with Aston Martin. alonso
was able to recover from a bad
started, in which he lost two positions
to then give a recital with
a spectacular advance.
an exciting season
In his first year as a green pilot,
Alonso dominates a single-seater
completely renovated being
Aston Martin one of the largest
revelations of the year This course
Hamilton seeks to return
to the top with a Mercedes
evolved.
The Bahrain GP has an extension
of 308,238 km and where each turn reaches
the 5,412 km. It consists of 15 curves and the speed
maximum reaches 309 km / h.
DRS activation zone
on lap 38 Alonso approached Hamilton
in the field of fast linked curves for
try the spectacular maneuver
in the continuation of turns 9 and 10.
