Honda Performance Development has announced a new corporate and operational organization that will lead it to become an integral part of HRC as the company's US arm from 2024.

We are talking about the brand that has been operating in the world of four wheels since 1993 between GT, Turismo, IndyCar single-seaters and prototypes, and which is behind Acura Motorsports, which with the ARX-06 LMDh is in action in the IMSA SportsCar Championship aiming to be on the starting grid of the 24h of Le Mans in 2025 to try to repeat the successes already achieved in these years of prototypes at the 24h of Daytona.

HPD then becomes Honda Racing Corporation USA, abbreviated to HRC US, and in fact joins the reality present in Japan, well known on the MotoGP grid and founded in the Land of the Rising Sun in 1982 specializing especially in two wheels.

In this way HRC US will be involved with greater weight in all Honda Racing activities, including the production and development of the Formula 1 power unit that won so much with Red Bull Racing and which will be renewed by the regulations of 2026, the year in which Aston Martin will also use this engine.

Photo by: Honda Honda power units

“The HRC USA team and I are excited and proud to embark on this new racing adventure. Honda's racing legacy is exceptional. I just returned from Honda's annual “Thanks Day” at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit with MotoGP, F1, Indycar, Motocross, Dakar, Trials, Touring Car, Super GT, all represented at the highest levels by a paddock full of World Champions: only Honda does this”, commented the President of HRC USA, David Salters.

“We challenge ourselves and entertain our fantastic Honda Racing fans in all the most important races, on two and four wheels. If we add to this the Honda culture in terms of cars and motorcycles, the cutting-edge technology and the great vehicles that produces, we cannot help but feel immensely proud to bring together our companies and our extraordinary people to create one global racing organization, HRC Honda Racing. This truly is the power of dreams, as our motto says, and what's more, we can put them on the track”.