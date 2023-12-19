Zack Snyder would really like to direct the movie Of Fortniteshould Epic Games decide to make a cinematic adaptation of its famous battle royale: he said so during an interview.

A few days after the release of Rebel Moon on Netflix, Zack Snyder has revealed that he is a Fortnite fan: he started playing with it to be in the company of his son, but then it got to the point of overwhelming him.

“My son and I got closer to Fortnite: I wanted to play together, but he didn't like it and so I ended up trying it alone,” he said. “I ended up in some sort of tunnelreally involved me a lot: I had practically become Meeseeks from Rick and Morty.”