Zack Snyder would really like to direct the movie Of Fortniteshould Epic Games decide to make a cinematic adaptation of its famous battle royale: he said so during an interview.
A few days after the release of Rebel Moon on Netflix, Zack Snyder has revealed that he is a Fortnite fan: he started playing with it to be in the company of his son, but then it got to the point of overwhelming him.
“My son and I got closer to Fortnite: I wanted to play together, but he didn't like it and so I ended up trying it alone,” he said. “I ended up in some sort of tunnelreally involved me a lot: I had practically become Meeseeks from Rick and Morty.”
Collaborations on the horizon
“I wanted to make Fortnite skins for the Rebel Moon movie, first and foremost, as a starting point,” Snyder said. “Fortnite is an amazing world and it's an incredible distraction for me – the chemistry they've created is truly unique.”
As for his ambition to direct a film based on the game, Snyder said that “you never know, you never say never, that's my mantra in this business.”
