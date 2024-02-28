When you buy a car, it's nice to know that you can refuel at all. We suspect that the availability of hydrogen is an issue for many buyers, just like the costs of popping water and the price of a hydrogen car. Honda is now taking away the fear of coming to a standstill by introducing a hydrogen car that you can also charge at the socket. Yes, the Honda CR-V e:FCEV is a plug-in hybrid hydrogen car.

The fully electric range of the hydrogen PHEV is just under 50 kilometers. This certainly does not make it a full-fledged EV, but it is reassuring to know that you can always get home – although it may take longer due to an extra charging stop. According to Honda, the battery range is perfect for doing everyday business. If you have to drive further, you can drive a total of 435 kilometers with the help of hydrogen.

Honda's hydrogen PHEV does not have a combustion engine, but a fuel cell. This unit converts hydrogen into electricity for the battery, so the drive is always electric. The electric motor between the front wheels produces 176 hp and 310 Nm. For enthusiasts: the battery measures 17.3 kWh and 4.3 kilos of hydrogen goes into the tanks. The brand does not communicate the total weight of the Honda CR-V e:FCEV, but the thing will weigh slightly due to the battery and fuel cell.

The hydrogen PHEV is not for the Netherlands

For the time being, only customers in the US state of California can lease the Honda CR-V e:FCEV. The fact that the SUV is not sold may also say something about the experimental nature of the car: at the end of the lease term, Honda can take them all back. For example, you don't get stories from people who received a quote of €100,000 for the repair of their hydrogen car.

The timing of the car is striking, because things don't necessarily seem to be going well with hydrogen in California. Shell closes the doors of hydrogen filling stations and Toyota puts its hydrogen car on sale. But who knows, a hydrogen plug-in hybrid could be exactly what the hydrogen revolution needs. Honda does not indicate in the press release what the hydrogen PHEV should cost per month.