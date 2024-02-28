“Every day is getting better and he will be home soon”, says deputy Zeca Dirceu, son of Lula’s former minister, on social media

The former chief minister of the Civil House, José Dirceu, has been hospitalized with pneumonia since Sunday (25.Feb.2024) at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo. The information was confirmed by his son, the federal deputy Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR), on social media.

“My father was admitted to the Sírio Libanês hospital in SP on Sunday to be treated for pneumonia, I've been talking to him every day, he's getting better every day and he'll be home soon”, wrote the deputy in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The 77-year-old lawyer was president of the Workers' Party and federal deputy for São Paulo for 3 terms. From January 2003 to June 2005, he commanded the Civil House during the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). He lost his position in the government and had his mandate in the Chamber revoked due to his involvement in the Mensalão. Since then, he has held no further public office.