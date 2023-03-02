THE Service phones of members of the French government and the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron do not have the TikTok app. This was stated at the end of the French Council of Ministers by the spokesman of the transalpine government, Olivier Véran, answering a question on possible measures against the Chinese social network after the decisions of the United States, Canada and the European institutions. “The President of the Republic, the Prime Minister and the members of the Government have service telephones which in any case do not allow the installation of social networks. No professional telephone has the Tiktok app or other social networks”, underlines Véran.

Read also

“In ministries such as the Defense or the Interior, it has already been requested that social network apps not be installed on service phones. Reflection is underway with regard to other ministries and possibly for central or territorial administrations”, explains the spokesman. For Véran “we don’t want these apps to have data that is processed outside the EU because European sovereignty depends on it and we are not naive on this issue”.