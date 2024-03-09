New jointly developed fuel cell system increases performance and doubles durability, while significantly reducing manufacturing cost A prototype of the fuel cell system will be presented at the Hannover Fair in April 2024 next generation hydrogen
Saturday, March 9, 2024, 10:17
In the search for greater efficiency and alternatives to fossil fuels, Japanese manufacturers are characterized by having drawn up their own roadmap, without ruling out the plug-in electric car, but exploring other possibilities.
One of them is the use of…
#Honda #join #forces #manufacture #hydrogen #fuel #cell #cars
Leave a Reply