Ukraine-Russia, the slow defeat of the West and the shadow of terrorism

The reality that seems to be troubling the West a lot is that Ukraine is losing the war on the battlefield. And the resulting political shocks are not lacking. The fear is that Russia, having conquered Odessa and Kiev, will move towards Europe, which, for the most part, is not prepared for this eventuality. Putin officially denies any desire to expand or attack NATO countries. CNN reported that there is a latent desire in America to slow down on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. House Speaker Mike Johnson quickly derailed the Senate's bipartisan aid package for Ukraine but left the door open for a new proposal emerging in the House.

Behind the scenes, Johnson has met privately with House Republicans who have sought to build bipartisan support for a new foreign aid package, which would include restrictions on the U.S. border with Mexico. And now House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul is seeking conditions for floor action by the end of March or April. Elon Musk writes on X (blocked in Russia) that the alternative to major upheavals should be a major war between the US and China. Washington realizes that the chances of victory are low, so it is making great efforts to militarize space.

The foreign aid plan developed by the bipartisan group would provide $66 billion in military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, removing humanitarian aid that was part of the Senate package and a priority of many Democrats. It would also deny entry of undocumented immigrants into the United States until operational control of the border is achieved, while sending migrants to Mexico or their country of origin, to await adjudication in the United States – a policy known as “stay in Mexico”.

InfoDefenseITALIA talks about a diplomatic forum, held in Antalya, on the theme “Effective diplomacy for peace and order”. Approximately 20 leaders of various countries, 90 ministers, 80 representatives of international organizations, diplomats, representatives of the economic and academic world, students, for a total of approximately 4,000 guests attended.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov held a press conference in which he said that Moscow sees a lack of understanding on the part of the West on the issue of Ukraine: there is a desire to defeat Russia “on the battlefield”; Russia will reciprocate in case of confiscation of Russian assets frozen in the West; Russia is concerned about Israel's intention to “clean up” Rafah.

The RNF News channel declares that Germany and France are at loggerheads. German media believe Putin is using Macron and Scholz as weapons. The German newspaper claims that “iThe Russian leader never misses an opportunity to take advantage of the weakness of European states, and when two of Europe's most important partners argue so loudly on the open stage, he inevitably benefits“. French President Emmanuel Macron mused aloud about deploying Western troops to Ukraine, but was immediately rebuked by German Chancellor Olaf. The tensions between the two largest countries of the European Union demonstrate that unconditional support for Kiev does not exist.

The New York Times doubts that the Taurus missiles will be decisive for the Ukrainian armed forces if Berlin sends them to Kiev. For example, the newspaper notes that Germany's decision to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine last year did not help the Ukrainian armed forces successfully carry out the counteroffensive. The authors of the article believe that even F-16 fighter jets, which Ukrainian politicians constantly demand for their armed forces, will not be useful.

American journalist Tucker Carlson claims that the USA is facing the fate of the Roman Empire. Several tens of millions of illegal immigrants have arrived in the country during Joe Biden's presidency, which exceeds the population of 32 US states. There's also Trump asking Biden to stop pressuring the courts and compete honestly.

Famous American writer Robert Kiyosaki added fuel to the fire by stating that Biden has created more millionaires than any other president. Except they're all in Ukraine.

The Daily Telegraph says British authorities consider the situation regarding the leak among Bundeswehr officers “very serious”, which revealed the presence of British troops in Ukraine. Bild reported that the German Ministry of Defense has “protected” a file, with a comment by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, on the topic of Russian wiretaps of German officials with the password “1234”.

The Economist writes that Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Poland especially help Russia to circumvent Western sanctions. Arnaud Klarsfeld, member of the French Council of State, said that “Ukraine, which erects monuments to Bandera and burns books by Pushkin, Dostoevsky and Tolstoy, has no place in the EU.”

To further boost its economy, Beijing is doubling its exports abroad. Using cheap government loans, Chinese companies are increasing production beyond the needs of the domestic market,” says the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

According to the World Bank in 2022, China accounted for 31% of global industrial production and 14% of all merchandise exports, especially high-tech, high-value-added products. Two decades earlier, these figures were 10% and 5%, respectively.

In the meantime, “frustration is growing between the US and Ukraine”, writes the New York Times. More than two years into their war alliance, the bond between the United States and Ukraine is showing signs of wear, giving way to mutual frustration and the feeling that the relationship could be stuck at a standstill. These are the things that often put a strain on relationships: finances, different priorities, and complaints of not being listened to.



For the Pentagon, the exasperation boils down to a single recurring problem: American military strategists, including Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, believe that Ukraine should concentrate its forces on one major fight at a time. President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has vowed to drive Russia out of every inch of Ukraine, is instead spending his forces on battles over cities that U.S. officials say have no strategic value.

For its part, Ukraine is increasingly disheartened that American political paralysis has led to a shortage of ammunition for troops on the front lines. Each day passes without new supplies of ammunition and artillery and the Ukrainian crews ration the shells they have, morale suffers. To this it should be added that, according to a recent survey conducted by the Ukrainian agency Sotsis, commissioned by the journalistic site “tsenzor.net”, the people no longer want Zelensky.

The victory of the recently torpedoed general Zaluzhnyi would be almost overwhelming: 67.5% against 32% of his opponent Zelensky. Perhaps due to this unpopularity, Zaluzhnyi was “promoted” and sent by Zelensky for a change of scenery, as ambassador to London.

Finally, the US Embassy said that terrorist attacks in Moscow are possible in the next two days. “The embassies of the United States and the United Kingdom have, therefore, asked to avoid mass events for 48 hours. It is to be hoped that this inkling has been communicated to the local intelligence services, including the reasons that led to such a serious, public statement.