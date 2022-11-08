The serious problem of violation of human rights in Qatar returns to the fore less than two weeks before the start of the World Cup. An appointment repudiated for violating LGTBI, women’s and workers’ rights and to which the Qataris themselves continue to add fuel to the fire. Along these lines, Amnesty International has already denounced the Qatari country for the death of thousands of workers and criticism of the treatment of women and homosexuality is the order of the day.

On this occasion, it has been Khalid Salman, ambassador of the World Cup and former player of the host team, who has granted a controversial interview to the German channel ZDF, in which he speaks, bluntly and crudely, about the homosexual cause in his country , illegal and punishable by up to seven years in prison.

“You have to accept our rules here,” he warned the millions of fans who will attend the World Cup. Speaking about homosexuality, Khalid brought up the term ‘haram’. Asked specifically about its meaning, the Qatari ambassador responded forcefully: “I am not a strict Muslim, but it is a mental deviation.”

interrupted interview



Immediately after these serious statements, the interview was interrupted by a FIFA worker, as confirmed by ZDF. Another episode that adds to a long list of controversies, all of them encompassed in a context of violation of rights in the most controversial World Cup in history and that is just around the corner.

Precisely, Joseph Blatter, the main culprit in the designation of the Qatari country as the venue for the World Cup, has admitted his mistake and confessed in the last few hours that «the election of Qatar was a mistake. I assume my responsibility, I was the president of FIFA at that time, ”said the veteran former Swiss leader, also emphasizing that it is a small country to host such an important competition.