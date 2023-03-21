“They are serving me right now my tequilamy thoughts are heading towards you!” Taste Atlas name the 10 best spirits in the worldand the tequila is present!

He Tequila is he second best liquor in the world according to the list of “Best Rated Spirits in the World”, 10 best valued spirits in the world.

The travel Guide and gastronomy, Taste Atlas unveiled the 10 best valued spirits from around the world on your platform.

He rested tequila managed to reach the top 2 thanks to have 4.4 out of stars in the valuation of the drink.

“Reposado is a variety of tequila which has been aged for a minimum of two, and a maximum of twelve months”, they explain in Taste Atlas.

“This tequila is characterized by a pale golden color and a mild agave flavor. It is praised for its complexity and great subtle balance of aromas of agave and woodthey added.

According to Taste Atlas, the rested tequila It is the variety of the most common drink for Mexicans and Mexicans.

What is tequila and its origin?

Tequila is a drink that is obtained from heart of the blue agavewhich mainly grows in the south of the country.

Tequila is mainly made in the municipality of Tequila, Jaliscowhich is considered the origin this traditional drink from Jalisco and Mexico.

COMPLETE LIST | TOP 10 BEST VALUED LIQUORS IN THE WORLD

10 – Lambanog

9 – Agricultural rum

8 – Armagnac

7 – London Dry Gin

6 – Cognac

5 – Geneva

4 – Viljamovka

3 – Scottish (Highland)

2 – Rested tequila

1 – Scottish (Islay)