The number of visitors registered in Zaragoza during this festive weekend of the Constitution and the Immaculate Conception has increased by 22.5 percent, compared to the same period in 2023according to the mayor of the city, Natalia Chueca.

“This bridge, without a doubt, has been a great success, so we are very happy and satisfied with the data, even though we have had a storm that affected us with a strong wind and we even had to close the bridges yesterday. parks, but despite the bad weather we have had a 90% occupancy. hotel and some figures that are very convincing, an increase in visitors by 22.5%, compared to those who visited us last year, a growth that is undoubtedly spectacular because the average number has not been like that in the rest of the destinations.”

94 percent of the visitors have been of national originwith 36 percent from Madrid, 17 percent from Catalans, mainly, and 10% from Andalusians.

“The policies that are being promoted by the Tourism area are having great success. In October we were presenting Zaragoza in Madrid, as a destination for this autumn-winter and the data corroborate this good result,” the mayor continued.

“This growth in the number of visitors and overnight stays is also a result of those transversal policies that we are doing to promote tourism and attract more visitors,” added Chueca. The expansion of the Christmas lighting, the three and a half kilometer route from the Puente de Piedra to the José Antonio Labordeta Park “is a success, the data confirms it to us.”

He gourmet market Installed in said park, it has sold more than 5,000 tickets, more than 20,000 visitors have seen the ‘Luzir’ show, which has also sold more than 57,000 tickets for other Christmas days.

The Pilar Square has already counted more than 250,000 visits, of which 10,000 correspond to the traditional giant nativity scene. Natalia Chueca has highlighted that so far this year, “Zaragoza has received 9.4 percent more visitors than previous years, a figure which is only equaled by Madrid because the national average is at an increase of 3.7 percent.

In this sense, he detailed that “we are talking about that last year we had 970,000 visitors and this year we have increased to 1,070,000we are talking about 1,800,000 overnight stays in accumulated figures in 2024″. The mayor has stressed that “we are going to continue working in that direction in the coming years and making Zaragoza a fashionable destination for both national and tourist tourists to visit us.”