Homicides | Johanna Hautamäki watched 14 years ago – The police are now investigating as a murder

The police suspect that the woman was the victim of a homicide on the day of her disappearance in 2010.

Police has started to investigate the missing person in Pori almost 14 years ago Johanna Hautamäki incident as homicide.

The police have arrested four people suspected of the crime. Their part in the murder is being investigated.

Hautamäki disappeared from Pori's Kahaluodo on Kunnaksentie on Friday, May 14, 2010. He has not been contacted since.

“In the investigation into the disappearance of Hautamäki, there were indications that Hautamäki did not disappear of his own free will, but was the victim of a murder on the day of his disappearance,” says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Juho Rinne in the bulletin.

The police do not know where the body of Hautamäki, who ended up being the victim of a suspected homicide, is.

