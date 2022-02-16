Although it means “nugget”, in the minds of many people nugget is synonymous with meat dump. A legend hovers over these little breaded and fried morsels, essential on the menu at McDonald’s, Burger King and similar chains, that they are made with the worst chicken detritus. True or not, the Nuggets They are a symbol of the most coarse and insane fast food, the one that should only be approached when you have an extreme need for dirty food or when you are hungover.

Others Nuggets they are possible. and also others fingers, their lanky cousins. A homemade version, nobler in ingredients and much more delicious, is at your fingertips without major complications: the key is in a marinade with dairy to leave the meat tender and in a crispy and tasty breading. If you want to know how to work both things, you just have to watch the video above.

CRISPY AND JUICY CHICKEN NUGGETS AND FINGERS

Ingredients

for 4 people

2 chicken breasts

300ml whole milk

The juice of half a lemon

2 eggs

150g breadcrumbs

5 salty crackers

150g of flour

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon of Vera paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon of pepper

1 teaspoon ginger powder

Mild olive or sunflower oil

Preparation

Mix milk with lemon juice in a large bowl and leave at room temperature until curdled. It takes between five and ten minutes. Meanwhile, clean the chicken of fat and remains of cartilage and cut it into bite-size pieces (if you want to make nuggets) or thick strips (if you want to make fingers). Marinate the chicken pieces in the curd milk for about 20-30 minutes. Mix the flour, garlic and onion powder, paprika, a pinch of salt, pepper and ginger in a deep plate. Beat the eggs in another plate. And in another, mix the breadcrumbs with the broken and crushed crackers. Heat abundant oil in a saucepan or frying pan. Drain the chicken well, salt it and pass it through the flour mixture with spices. Then pass it through the egg, and finally through the mixture of breadcrumbs and crackers. when all the Nuggets or fingers are breaded, fry them in batches in very hot oil. Drain over a colander to drain excess oil and serve immediately with dipping sauces like ketchup, honey mustard, or mayonnaise.

