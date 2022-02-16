Weather “You can’t get out of here soon,” the driveway disappeared underwater in Espoo – HS asks for pictures of the water chaos

Rainfall and sleet are forecast for the Helsinki metropolitan area in the coming days. The city of Espoo has received dozens of notifications from its residents about the sections of road occupied by water.

Heavy snow winter has caused problems in the metropolitan area, as rainfall and rising temperatures have caused snow masses to melt.

The melting of the snow, in turn, has caused large puddles of water on the streets and roads.

Pedestrians have challenges keeping their shoes dry, and cyclists tread in ponds. Strollers on icy and wet surfaces have nightmarish delays.

Large puddles also cause problems for motorists.

The settlement road in Espoo flows in thick slush water.

Northern Espoo Living in Basic Hill Jani Helenius took a picture of Uudisasukkaantie. Helenius estimated there was about 20 cents of water on the road.

“The bottom of the car hit the pond,” Helenius says.

The water situation in Perusmäki looks bad based on the picture, as there are still thick snow benches on the outskirts of the settlers waiting to melt. There is no rain well on the road.

Helenius reported the puddle to the city of Espoo.

“This is the main collection road in the area. You won’t get out of here anymore, ”says Helenius.

“A boat would be good.”

Espoon street technology account manager Jaana Junkkari says that Street Technology has received more than 40 notifications on Tuesday from sections of the road taken over by water from across the city. For example, Hämäläistentie in Kauklahti was covered with water from a distance of 25 meters. According to Junkkari, the city had received feedback that it was no longer possible to cross the road.

According to Junkkari, there are two reasons for deep water puddles on the streets.

“At low points, water usually flows into ditches. Now there are high snowfalls and the water can’t get anywhere, but the molten water accumulates into a deep puddle. ”

Another explanation is that when the snow has alternately melted and frozen, a thick layer of ice has become on the road surface. In many places, the ice has covered the lids of the grate wells for stormwater drainage. The well itself is molten, but the manhole cover is frozen.

“On Monday and Tuesday, the main job we’re focusing on is opening the worst puddles,” Junkkari says.

At its easiest At Espoo, street technicians have made an opening in the snow wall so that water can drain from the street into ditches. The ditches are mostly molten.

More difficult items are frozen roads. In them, ice is scraped off the asphalt and grate wells with bucket loaders and planers.

“If you are spotty, the opening of the grate well belongs to the property next to it, even if it is in a street area of ​​the city. But now the city has cleaned them up. ”

There are several thousand grate wells in the city of Espoo, but a few dozen machines.

“It’s not time for everyone at the same time.”

At Suutarila in Helsinki, at the intersection of Suutarilantie and Pertunpellontie, pedestrians need rubber boots.

In northern Helsinki In the Suutarila district, water has accumulated especially at the intersection of Suutarilantie and Pertunpellontie.

Lived in the area for years Martti Rintamäki says that a big puddle occurs every spring at the same intersection.

“The puddle comes on top of the shelters too, and people have to go around it knowing a man. The intersection is not safe, ”says Rintamäki.

According to Rintamäki’s estimate, the water at the intersection was 10–15 centimeters at its deepest.

Also In Vuosaari, the roundabout on Maustetehtaankatu was undulating.

Helsinki resident Mira Salmen according to the roundabout, the side doors of the taxi that ran through the roundabout were partially covered by water, and waves were created in the water of the puddle.

In his own car, he would not dare to drive from the roundabout, as the car’s engine could splash water.

“There was a thing to do when I got my daughter out of the puddle. He wanted to go swimming, ”says Salmi.

In the coming days rainfall will hardly ease the situation on the wet streets of the metropolitan area. Weather forecasts promise wet weather.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute and Foreca’s weather forecasts, the weather in Helsinki will remain on the positive side on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, the weather may freeze a few degrees.

Espoo and Vantaa will also stay at a few degrees in the coming days.

Rainfall and sleet are forecast for both Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. On Friday, rains may come to the ground as snow.