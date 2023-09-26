The centers that provide shelter and accommodation to homeless people provided help daily during 2022 to an average of 21,684 people over 18 years of age, which represents 22% more than in 2020. According to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the 32% of the positions offered were filled by women.

According to data from the Survey of Centers and Services for the Care of Homeless People referring to the year 2022, published every two years by the INE, 26,690 places are available in Spain, with an occupancy of 81%. 20% of these centers exclusively served homeless immigrants and 7.2% served women victims of gender violence. The remaining 72.8% did not serve any other category. If we look at the ownership of the centers, 23.7% were public and 76.3% were private. 73.1% of the entities served men and women equally. 13.4% only accepted men and 13.5% only women.

The main benefits offered by the centers were information and reception (82.8% of them), accommodation (76.8%) and social care and support (76.5%). The war in Ukraine and the winter resulted in an increase in the occupation.

The most frequent situations faced by the institutions consisted of immigration and requesting international protection (46.7%), as well as drug addiction, excluding alcohol (17.7%). The least frequent were the provision of help to those infected with HIV/AIDS (2.5%) and to long-term sick or dependent patients (2.8%).

Of the 1,175 homeless care centers, 914 offered accommodation services, 494 catering services, 400 occupational or educational services and 127 carried out street interventions. By type of accommodation, an average of 7,921 people stayed in flats or apartments (2,887 women) and 13,763 people stayed in collective centers (4,219 of them women).

Bedrooms



Regarding equipment, 49.3% of the collective centers had individual rooms and 19.7% had rooms designed for families.

In addition, in 98% of these centers it was possible to recharge electronic devices, in 85% it was possible to receive correspondence, in 84% it was possible to receive telephone calls, in 83% the person collaborated in the center’s tasks, in 77% could be registered, 62% had facilities adapted to people with reduced mobility, 50% could receive visitors and 14% could come accompanied by a pet. On average, 14,592 breakfasts, 22,773 lunches and 14,014 dinners were served within the entities per day; 10.5% more than in 2020.

The average number of people who worked in these centers in 2022 was 19,967 (43% full-time and 57% part-time). Of them, 49.5% were salaried, 44.6% were volunteers and 5.9% had another type of connection (subcontracted staff, student interns, religious…).