The Colombian soccer home runs will continue this Monday with the first two matches of group A: Cali vs. Golden Eagles and Tolima vs. Junior.

Águilas, which was the first team to qualify for this round, without worries and with a good performance, visits a Cali team that entered with a belly flop, when Luis Sandoval gave it 1-1 at the end of the game against Boyacá Chicó.

The golden team became the first team in the history of short tournaments to qualify undefeated after the regular phase. Their balance and good numbers make them one of the key teams, although they have fallen in the final stages in previous championships.

César Farías, coach of Águilas.

Venezuelan César Farías has been important for the club to move forward and reach this stage without the label of favorite, but with the need to confirm its excellent campaign. He has the scorer, Marco Pérez, who is a guarantee up front.

Jaime de la Pava’s Cali entered at the last minute. He almost had his bread burned in the oven door, but Teófilo Gutiérrez’s pass and Sandoval’s definition led him to take over the eighth box.

Tolima and Junior start engines

In the other game, Tolima awaits Junior. Those led by David González arrive at this stage with ‘wings’, because once the former Paisa goalkeeper arrived on the bench, the club soared and achieved classification early.

Tolima is the team with the best results in the championship auction. With the help of González he came back in an incredible way in League II and now he wants to continue.

In Ibagué they will face a Junior who, although he entered the big party, does not arrive like in previous tournaments, wasting good football to be a candidate to go to the final, but he is the Junior, a team with hierarchy and who with Arturo Reyes wants to go for yours.

Junior vs. Atlético Huila. See also Sport, the analytics market is on the rise: big data is needed to win Photo: OSCAR BERROCAL/KRONOS AGENCY

The Barranquilla team won the last nine points to get into the party; and it is, perhaps, the team with the best roster to take on the semifinal phase of the championship. It’s dangerous anyway.

SPORTS

More Sports news