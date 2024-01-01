Tour de France (June 29th to July 21st) The cycling world is looking with excitement to see how luxury purchaser Primoz Roglic will fit in with the top German racing team Bora-Hansgrohe. With the transfer, the team demonstrated: We want to have a say in the overall victory of the Tour of France. The competition is considerable given the two-time Tour winners Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar as well as time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel. In any case, the 111th edition of the tour will be historic. The cycling spectacle starts in Italy for the first time. After the Grand Départ in Florence and some demanding mountain stages, the tour does not end in Paris as usual because of the Olympic Games, but with a tricky time trial between Monaco and Nice.