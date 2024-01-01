Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/01/2024 – 14:54

The first round of the 2024 municipal elections is scheduled to take place on October 6, the first Sunday of the month. In cities where there is a second round, the dispute will take place on the 27th, three weeks after the first round of voting. Before that, however, voters and candidates will be subjected to a series of procedures that will begin in the first half of this year, such as registration and regularization of the electoral situation.

Voter registration

As shown by the Estadãoyoung people aged 16 and over who intend to issue a voter registration card to vote this year have until May 8th to carry out the procedure at the Electoral Court, the same deadline defined for people who wish to transfer their electoral domicile to another city.

Any Brazilian who is 16 years old or over can obtain a voter registration card. There is also another hypothesis: young people who are currently 15 years old, but who on election day will already be 16 years old, can also register to vote until May 8th. In the case of young people aged 16 and 17, however, this enlistment is optional. The same goes for illiterate people and those over 70 years old.

Party conventions

With voter information already updated, preparation for the election will focus on parties and candidates for public office. The parties will hold party conventions between July 20th and August 5th to define the candidates who will have their names on the ballot in October. To compete, the candidate must be affiliated with a party.

Application registration

Candidates chosen at party conventions will have until August 15th to register their names with the Electoral Court. In 2024, registration requests must be submitted to the electoral courts (electoral zones).

To run for any of the elective positions, the person must prove Brazilian nationality, literacy, full exercise of political rights, electoral registration, electoral domicile in the municipality in which they intend to run for at least six months before the election and party affiliation approved by the party in the same period as the domicile. The minimum age required for female candidates for mayor is 21 years old and, for City Council, 18 years old.

Election propaganda

Candidates will be able to start doing this type of advertising from August 16th, right after the end of registration of applications. Any type of advertising carried out before this date will be considered irregular and may be punished with fines. Advertising pieces can be placed both in person and digitally.

Free election hours

From August 15th, the Electoral Court must convene parties, federations and representation from radio and television stations to prepare the propaganda media plan. Electoral legislation guarantees everyone participation at times of peak and low attendance.

The screening of the candidates' programs should begin on August 30th and will end on October 3rd. The starting date is 35 days before voting.

Radio and TV stations will reserve 20 minutes a day between Monday and Saturday to show the programs. On the radio, it will be broadcast from 7 am to 7:10 am and from 12 pm to 12:10 pm. On TV, it will be shown from 1pm to 1:10pm and from 8:30pm to 8:40pm.

Also according to the resolution, in the municipal election, 70 minutes are reserved daily, from Monday to Sunday, for free electoral advertising in inserts – advertising broadcast during breaks in the broadcasters' programming.

Those responsible must also comply with the percentages allocated to female candidates (minimum of 30%) and black people (defined for each election and calculated based on the total number of registration requests presented in the respective constituency).