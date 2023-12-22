After the success of My poor angel (home alone1990), a couple of years later came its long-awaited sequel: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Home alone 2: Lost in New York, 1992). In the film, starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, Kevin McCallister ends up spending Christmas alone in the Big Apple, where he confronts a pair of thieves, meets Donald Trump and has time to tour the impressive city. She knows some of the locations used in the film.

My poor little angel 2 Taking place a year after Kevin McCallister was forgotten by his family during the Christmas holidays, the 12-year-old boy ends up alone in New York after taking the wrong flight at the airport. So, with his family in Florida, and in possession of his father's credit cards, He decides to give himself the Christmas he deserves, get to know the city and stay at the Plaza Hotel.

Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge



After landing at LaGuardia Airport and discovering that while his family arrived in Miami, he is in New York, Kevin takes a taxi into the city and crosses the iconic Queensboro Bridgewhich remains almost exactly the same as it was portrayed in the film.

Kevin heads to Manhattan and crosses the Queensboro Bridge. Photo: Twentieth Century Fox

Radio City Music Hall



As Kevin speeds through the city, the first place he stops is Radio City Music Hall. The concert hall located in Rockefeller Center, in Midtown Manhattan, maintains the façade almost the same than how it looks in the movie. The space, considered one of the main tourist destinations in the city, has presented, since 1933, an annual Christmas show called Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

The McCallisters' son visits the iconic Radio City Music Hall theater. Photo: Twentieth Century Fox

Empire Dinner



Macaulay Culkin, as Kevin, also walks in front of the Empire Dinner restaurant, which is a icon of the West Chelsea neighborhood, since 1976. While passing through the place, the McCallister son comes across a giant Santa Claus. The restaurant and gallery is still active and accepting reservations.

In 'Lost in New York', Kevin visits the Empire Dinner restaurant, which today also serves as a gallery. Photo: Twentieth Century Fox

The Plaza Hotel



Kevin McCallister chooses the Plaza hotel, which was then owned by Donald Trump, after seeing a commercial where they named it “The most exciting hotel experience in New York.” The building built in 1907 maintains its façade intact, while its interior continues to present the luxury portrayed in the film. At the hotel, Kevin stays in room 411, which, to date, is one of the most requested due to the nostalgia of the movie.

The businessman had a brief appearance alongside Macaulay Culkin. Photo: Twentieth Century Fox

The Wollman Rink in Central Park

The iconic Central Park ice rink also appears in the film. While Kevin settles into luxury at the Plaza, thieves Harry and Marv, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, go skating at Wollman Rink, where they get the idea to rob the toy store. Every year, this iconic New York winter destination begins operations at the end of October and welcomes visitors until mid-March.