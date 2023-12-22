Jeddah (dpa)

Al-Ahly of Egypt, the African champion, won the bronze medal in the FIFA Club World Cup, for the fourth time in its history, after defeating Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan, the Asian champion, 4-2 during the third-place match that took place between them today, Friday.

The first half ended with Al-Ahly leading 2-1, as the team scored two goals from Yasser Ibrahim in the 19th minute, and Percy Tau in the 25th minute, before Jose Kante scored Urawa's first goal in the 42nd minute.

In the second half, Urawa scored the equalizer through Alexander Scholes from a penalty kick in the 54th minute, before Al-Ahly scored the third goal in the 60th minute through a shot from Ali Maaloul that hit Yoshio Koizumi's foot.

Ali Maaloul missed the opportunity to score the fourth goal for Al-Ahly, after missing a penalty kick in the 75th minute, but he returned and scored the fourth goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time for the match.