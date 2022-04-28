In 2005, Bärbel Bas unveiled a stumbling block for a Jewish woman murdered by Germans in Duisburg. Now the President of the Bundestag remembered her again, in Jerusalem.

In memory: President of the Bundestag Bärbel Bas on Thursday at the Yad Vashem memorial Image: Reuters

Dhe siren sounds at ten o’clock sharp. People stand frozen, cars stop in the middle of the street, drivers get out. Parents hug their children. Nobody speaks a word, only the birds chirp. After two minutes, the piercing noise ends and life on the streets of Israel abruptly resumes.

The siren alarm commemorates the six million Jews murdered by the National Socialists and is part of the “Day of Remembrance of the Shoah and Heroism”. The day of remembrance, also known as Yom HaShoah, which falls between Passover, the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, and Independence Day, has been observed in Israel since 1951. This year, for the first time, a high-ranking representative of Germany, President of the Bundestag Bärbel Bas, was invited as a guest of honor to attend the various ceremonies. The invitation came from Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy; on January 27, on the occasion of the commemoration of the victims of National Socialism, he became the first Israeli parliament speaker to speak in front of the Bundestag. Both Bas and Levy now emphasized the friendship and the special relationship between Germany and Israel.