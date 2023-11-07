Hollola | The bridge collapsed onto the road near the Messilä skiing center

No one was injured in the accident. The road is closed while the bridge is being cleared.

Messilä The bridge crossing the road leading to the skiing center collapsed in Hollola, says the rescue service of Päijät-Häme in X (formerly Twitter).

The bridge collapsed after a car crashed into it shortly before six in the afternoon. Messiläntie is closed due to bridge clearing work.

There is no information about how the car hit the bridge yet, says the fire chief Harri Kittilä for HS.

It is a wooden bridge intended for pedestrians and skiers, says Kittilä. The rescue service is not aware that anyone was on the bridge when it collapsed.

Messiläntie is crossed by several wooden bridges. According to Kittilä, the bridge that collapsed is located right next to the Messilä mansion.