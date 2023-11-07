Despite all his mistakes, Netflix It remains one of the most important producers today. Not only series like Stranger Things have proven to be a total success, but in the animation section this platform has also given us quality products, even when not many know about them. This is the case of Blue Eye Samuraiwhich has a perfect rating.

If you haven’t heard the name Blue Eye Samuraieither Blue Eyed Samurai as it is known in our region, is a new Netflix anime that debuted with a perfect 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes by critics, while the general public has given it 96%. This is the program description:

“In 17th century Japan, when the borders were closed to the outside world, citizens never saw a non-Japanese face, except in rare cases of illegal trade. Our hero, Mizu knows that there were only four white men in Japan at the time of his birth and sets out to kill them, one of whom could be his father, who turned her into a ‘creature of shame’.

If this doesn’t convince you, you’re in luck, because The first chapter of the anime is available completely free on the official Netflix YouTube channeland which you can enjoy below.

Do not hesitate, give a chance to Blue Eye Samurai.

Editor’s Note:

Netflix is ​​very strange. Blue Eye Samurai is a clear example of a production that is very worthwhile, but has not had the necessary exposure for the general public to give this new property a chance. Let’s just hope that the little publicity it has received doesn’t mean a future cancellation.

Via: Netflix