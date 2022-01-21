The court sentenced Holleeder to life in prison in 2019. The Public Prosecution Service also demanded that sentence on appeal. Holleeder denies all allegations. Victims in the case are Cor van Hout and Robert ter Haak (2003), Willem Endstra (2004), Kees Houtman (2005), John Mieremet (2005) and Thomas van der Bijl (2006).

Holleeder’s lawyers have requested an acquittal on all counts, because in their view the evidence is lacking. The lion’s share of this consists of statements from witnesses, including Holleeder’s sisters Astrid and Sonja. “Astrid directed and put together statements,” Holleeder said on Friday. “And that’s a bad thing.”

Astrid secretly recorded conversations with her brother, in which he is said to have made incriminating statements for himself. According to Holleeder, his sister has withheld a series of recordings with exculpatory material.