Two people were shot dead inside a McDonald’s in Zwolle, the Netherlands. According to local media, the events occurred around 6 pm. According to witnesses, a man ordered food and sat down before opening fire inside the restaurant against two people who were eating. Also for some witnesses, the attack was “targeted”.

The police are chasing the killer, while the Rtv Oost broadcaster has specified that the victims are “businessmen presumably of Turkish origin”. At the moment, the motive for the murders is unclear.