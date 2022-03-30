Home page world

Of: Sarah Neumeyer

split

Two people were killed in a gun attack at a fast food restaurant in the Netherlands. © STRINGER/AFP

Two people are killed in a gunshot at a fast food restaurant in the Netherlands. The police are looking for the perpetrator.

The Hague – Shots were fired in a fast food restaurant in the Netherlands on Wednesday evening (03/30/2022). As the Dutch police announced on Twitter, two people were killed in the gun incident.

According to radio station RTL Oost, the incident happened around 6 p.m. in a McDonald’s branch in the city of Zwolle. According to police, the attacker escaped. RTL Oost reported, citing eyewitnesses, that the two fatalities were two men. They had just eaten when the shooter came into the branch. The attacker had apparently “aimed” shot at the men. The police have not yet released any information about the victims.

Netherlands: Two dead after shots in fast food restaurant

A “massive panic” broke out among the customers of the restaurant, reported RTL Oost. “Everyone tried to escape outside.”

Video footage of the incident showed police officers sealing off the crime scene. A helicopter circled above the restaurant. Police said the search for the attacker was ongoing. In addition, they are looking for witnesses to the attack. (AFP/sne)