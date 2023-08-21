Shares of RSC Energia fell by 20 percent after the failure of the Luna-25 mission

At the beginning of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Monday, August 21, the shares of RSC Energia, the leading Russian manufacturer of rocket and space technology, fell by more than 20 percent, due to which the site even had to launch a discrete auction, writes RBC.

The reason for such a reaction of the market was the failure of the Luna-25 mission, Russia’s first attempt in almost half a century to resume research on the Earth’s satellite. The device crashed due to the transition to an off-design orbit.

Energia develops and manufactures launch vehicles, satellites, automatic interplanetary stations, manned spacecraft, orbital stations and their modules, military ballistic, cruise and other missiles. The company is controlled by the state corporation Roskosmos; minority shareholders account for less than five percent of the shares.

At the same time, after the launch of the station on August 11, the papers of RKK, on ​​the contrary, grew strongly, in six days they added 140 percent. Albert Koroev, head of the department of stock market experts at BCS Mir Investments, explained that the change in trend is due to disappointment, not fundamental factors. According to him, the situation on the Moscow Exchange is such that even without news, shares of the third tier are rising and falling by tens of percent.

The loss of the Luna-25 station became known on Sunday, August 20. Communication with the station was lost on August 19, the efforts of specialists to resume it did not lead to success. The launch of the mission has been repeatedly postponed since 2015 due to the need to refine the project.

Earlier it was reported that the Indian automatic interplanetary station “Chandrayan-3” transmitted photographs of the south pole of the moon. The device can land in the region of the south pole of the moon on August 23.