Holland | Amsterdam is going to recommend a plastic bell for cats

Small birds would be protected with watches worn around the neck.

of Amsterdam the city is going to officially ask the owners of domestic cats to put a plastic bell around their pets' necks, Dutch newspapers say Het Parool and Dutch News.

The proposal is included in Amsterdam's action plan, which aims to keep the city “animal-friendly”. According to the authorities, cats are rare animals that are allowed to move freely in the city.

The purpose of the clay bells would be to protect small birds, who would know to beware of predators when they heard the sound of the bell.

Het Parool says that there are approximately three million domestic and stray cats in the Netherlands, whose prey, according to researchers, is an estimated 18 million birds each year.

Amsterdam is the largest city in the Netherlands, or more informally Holland. In other cities or municipalities of the country, no similar plastic bell recommendation has been given.