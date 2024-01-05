Today, Friday, the eighth batch of wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients arrived, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to treat 1,000 injured Palestinian children and treat 1,000 cancer patients from the Gaza Strip in state hospitals. The plane, coming from Al-Arish Airport, landed at Abu Dhabi Airport, carrying 28 people in need of medical care, in addition to 35 family companions.

Following their arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport, the patients’ companions confirmed that the UAE has presented a unique model in the urgent humanitarian response to the needs of the Palestinian people, and has worked to implement comprehensive humanitarian initiatives, whether at the relief or medical level, in order to contribute to alleviating their suffering.

They expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the UAE for this humanitarian initiative to treat people with cancer in state hospitals.

State hospitals provide the highest levels of health care for people with cancer, as an embodiment of the directives of the wise leadership of the state.

Since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has rushed to provide urgent humanitarian and relief aid and supplies to the Gaza Strip, and launched the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation on November 5, 2023 to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in the Strip.

The UAE has strengthened its humanitarian response to the crisis through the continuous flow of urgent food, relief and medical aid to the Palestinian brothers, and established a field hospital inside the Gaza Strip with a capacity of more than 150 beds, and more than 100 major and minor surgical operations were performed.

According to statistics from Operation Gallant Knight 3, as of yesterday, Thursday, state hospitals had received 395 cases of wounded children and Palestinian cancer patients, while the total number of cases received at the Emirati field hospital in Gaza reached 1,098 cases.

The state also launched 6 water desalination plants in the Rafah region of Egypt, with the aim of supplying the Gaza Strip with its drinking water needs, given the suffering of the water infrastructure in the Strip, and to meet the population’s needs for potable water, as the plants work to desalinate about 1.2 million gallons per day, It is pumped through pipes extending into Gaza.

The concerned authorities in the Emirates implemented the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign, which is a community relief campaign in solidarity with Palestinian children and families affected by the current crisis, and to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups, especially children, women and the elderly, by providing basic needs that help them survive. To overcome the effects of this humanitarian crisis, and to create a safer environment.

In continuation of the UAE initiatives, the United Arab Emirates University received 33 male and female students from the Gaza Strip to study at state expense.

These initiatives embody the UAE's approach and historical commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating the severity of the humanitarian crisis they face, and its values ​​of solidarity and cooperation, which are based on a long history of relief and humanitarian work.