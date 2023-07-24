Among the passengers on the bus was a family, made up of a 13-year-old girl and her 17-year-old brother, who were traveling together.

This Saturday morning, federal highway 307 dressed in mourning when a tour bus enabled for cheap travel starred in a fatal accident between Pedro A. Santos and the Cafetal junction.

The driver of the vehiclefor reasons still unknown, carried out an inappropriate maneuver that caused it to lose control, leading it to leave the asphalt strip and roll over.

Among the passengers on the bus was a family, consisting of a 13 year old girl and his 17-year-old brother, who were traveling together.

tragically, the girl was pinned on the ladder of the vehicle and lost his life at the accident site. On the other hand, his brother suffered minor injuries and was immediately treated by the emergency teams present in the area.

The rescue authorities, led by paramedics from the Red Cross, as well as teams from different corporations from Chetumal and Bacalar, They rushed to the scene of the accident to provide medical assistance and rescue the people trapped in the overturned bus.

So far, there have been at least 22 injured, although the figure could vary as the rescue work and medical evaluation progress.

One of the aspects that has generated concern among the relatives of the victims and the community in general is the whereabouts of the bus driver, who has been missing since the moment of the accident.