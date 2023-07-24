The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the implementation of 19 truck stops and rest stops, distributed on a number of vital streets in Dubai, in partnership with the private sector, including three integrated truck rest stations, one of which is with the Abu Dhabi National Company (ADNOC), and two with the “integrated” vehicle registration and inspection, while 16 truck rest stops will be implemented in partnership with (ADNOC), distributed in six vital locations, strategic streets and logistical cities, that attract a large number of trucks on a daily basis.

The locations include Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Dubai-Hatta Street, Dubai-Al Ain Street, Jebel Ali Street-Lehab, and Al Awir Street. The total area of ​​the 19 stations and rest areas is more than 300,000 square meters, and its capacity is estimated at more than 1,000 trucks and heavy vehicles.

The three integrated stations provide many services that enhance the safety and well-being of drivers, as they include fuel filling stations (diesel), residential motels (motels) for drivers to rest in, maintenance workshops, restaurants, administrative buildings, prayer rooms, truck maintenance workshops, training centers for drivers, clinics, pharmacies, exchange centers, laundry and other support services and facilities related to the safety and well-being of truck drivers and heavy vehicles, while the truck rest houses include service facilities and prayer rooms. , fuel filling stations (diesel), restaurants, truck maintenance workshops, and spaces for drivers to rest.

The total area of ​​the three integrated stations is estimated at about 226,000 square meters, and their capacity ranges between 120 and 200 trucks and heavy vehicles. The station, which is implemented by the “integrated” vehicle registration and inspection station, is located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, near the Jebel Ali area and Al Maktoum Airport. Near Emirates Road, next to the Al Tayyi Racecourse, with an area of ​​more than 76,000 square meters and a capacity of about 150 vehicles. The third station, which is also being implemented by “Integrated”, is located near the entrance to Dubai Industrial City (DIC), and its area is about 51,000 square meters, and its capacity is close to 120 trucks and heavy vehicles. On the other hand, the area of ​​each truck rest area ranges from 5,000 to 10,000 square meters, and the capacity of each rest area ranges between 30 and 40 trucks and heavy vehicles. Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, said that the agreement between the Authority and ADNOC and Integrated Companies, to implement and operate stations and rest houses for trucks and heavy vehicles, aims to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global center for logistical transport, and to enhance the safety and well-being of drivers, by providing amenities and services that they may need in their daily lives. He emphasized that the establishment of truck stations and restrooms contributes significantly to enhancing traffic safety, reducing the rate of accidents resulting from the movement of trucks by 50%, improving the flow of traffic during times of truck bans, spreading traffic awareness for truck drivers about traffic rules, solving the problem of truck parking on main roads and residential areas, and contributing to providing amenities for truck drivers, especially during periods of truck bans on some roads, as well as meeting the increasing demand for truck stops, especially in light of the large increase in the number of truck trips in Dubai, which exceeds 3 00 thousand trips per day, during which it transports about 1.5 million tons of goods per day.