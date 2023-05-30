uHolidays in southern Europe are sometimes significantly cheaper for Germans than at home. Even in Italy, where the price level is highest among selected holiday destinations in southern and eastern Europe, restaurants and hotels were still five percent cheaper than in Germany in March. This was announced by the Federal Statistical Office on Tuesday for its evaluation.

“Increased energy and food costs are reducing the budget of many people in Germany for vacation travel,” emphasized the statisticians: “Especially in southern and south-eastern European holiday countries, however, the price level for restaurant and hotel services is significantly lower than in Germany.”

In Croatia and Cyprus it was even 17 percent cheaper for German tourists. Holidaymakers in Spain, Poland and the Czech Republic paid 18 percent less for restaurant and hotel services than in Germany, 21 percent less in Greece and 28 percent less in Portugal and Malta. Montenegro and Romania were even cheaper: hotel stays and restaurant visits cost about 46 percent less than in Germany. “In Turkey and Albania, the price level was the lowest of all selected countries,” the Federal Office found out. Both holiday countries were more than half (56 percent) cheaper.

On the other hand, holidays in Northern Europe and in some neighboring countries are more expensive than between Rügen and Lake Constance. In Switzerland, travelers have to dig deep into their pockets: Hotel and restaurant visits there cost 61 percent more than in this country. Denmark and Norway were also more than 40 percent more expensive.







In comparison, Finland is a bit cheaper – but even here the holiday was still 25 percent more expensive than in Germany. In Ireland, tourists had to pay 21 percent more, in Sweden 17 percent and in Austria 15 percent. Those who traveled to the popular holiday destination of France had to shell out eight percent more.