Gladkov: the death toll during the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Belgorod has risen to 25, a girl has died

The number of Belgorod residents killed as a result of shelling of the city center on December 30 by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has grown to 25. About this reported Governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

According to him, on January 1, a four-year-old girl died in a regional hospital, who was in a high condition with injuries to the chest and internal organs. It was impossible to evacuate her to Moscow using air ambulance due to excessive bleeding and disseminated intravascular coagulation syndrome.

Gladkov added that on December 31, two more people injured as a result of the missile strike sought medical help. This is a woman with an open fracture of the metacarpal bone and a man with a penetrating wound to the eye with a foreign body. The total number of wounded increased to 109.

On December 30, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a missile attack using cluster munitions on the central districts of Belgorod. Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with military personnel on January 1, called the incident a planned terrorist attack.