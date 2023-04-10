During the afternoon of this Sunday, April 9, a fatal accident was recorded in the Amozoc-Perote toll roadat the height of municipality of Zitlaltepecin Tlaxcala, of which so far at least 5 people have lost their lives burned, including a minor.

According to the Highway Division of the National Guardthe mishap occurred at kilometer 053 + 800, at that site, both cars began to catch fire after the impact, so the witnesses called the corresponding authorities and helped the injured people.

According to witnesses, two cars collided head-on, to later collide with a mound of earth near the area, after which one of the units exploded and burst into flames.

For her part, the Executive Commission of the State Public Security System (CESESP) de Tlaxcala reported that there are also six injured, who are treated by paramedics from different corporations.